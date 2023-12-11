Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases 290 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 532,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

