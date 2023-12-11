Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Galapagos worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 50.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.34. 98,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.33. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.