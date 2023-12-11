Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 503,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,481. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

