M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 3.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of Assured Guaranty worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.4 %

AGO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. 81,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,582. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $72.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

