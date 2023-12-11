Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 189,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

