iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 803,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. 1,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $824.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

