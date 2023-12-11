Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 269,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 164.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

