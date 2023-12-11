Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

INTU stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $582.88. 161,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $503.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.