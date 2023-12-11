Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $14.40 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of argenx worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup dropped their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.67.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $5.51 on Monday, hitting $447.97. 119,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.76. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

