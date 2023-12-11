Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.25. 199,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

