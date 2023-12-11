Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. 341,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,343. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

