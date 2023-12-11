Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,071,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,974,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.