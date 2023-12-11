Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $35,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $26.96. 264,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,379. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSM

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.