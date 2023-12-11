International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

