Jacobs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial accounts for 4.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $387.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

