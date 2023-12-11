Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for about 1.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,052,250 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.95. 120,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.