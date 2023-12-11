S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 5.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.09. The stock had a trading volume of 188,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.82 and its 200 day moving average is $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

