Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 37,234 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,234 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $81,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalal Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE AMR traded down $9.90 on Monday, reaching $289.42. The company had a trading volume of 146,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average is $204.97. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $307.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

