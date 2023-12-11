Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Doximity makes up about 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.37. 257,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

