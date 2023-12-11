Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $13.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $624.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $625.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

