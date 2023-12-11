JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NUE traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,751. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

