ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. 1,232,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

