JT Stratford LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 13,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 7,313,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.