Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 54,155 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,155 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,542. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

