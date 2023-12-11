Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

