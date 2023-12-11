Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Game Technology Price Performance
International Game Technology stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 119,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology
International Game Technology Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.