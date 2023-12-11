Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 266,970 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,970 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock remained flat at $33.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 512,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,931. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

