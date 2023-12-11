Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 348.2% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

