Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 250,000 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises about 13.0% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 6.63% of Ingevity worth $139,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ingevity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

