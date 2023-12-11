Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Has $82.45 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,271 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up 7.7% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 10.21% of Enviva worth $82,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $518,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,636. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

