III Capital Management Has $542,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

III Capital Management raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
VICI Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
