III Capital Management Buys 15,791 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 315.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 115,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.