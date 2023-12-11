III Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

III Capital Management cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

MHO traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.41. 49,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

