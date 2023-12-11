III Capital Management Lowers Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

III Capital Management decreased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

