The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TJX traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $90.62. 1,338,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

