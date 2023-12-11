Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises makes up approximately 62.7% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned about 0.85% of Icahn Enterprises worth $9,710,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

IEP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 261,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -180.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

