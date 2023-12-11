Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Has $516,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 77.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 203,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 35.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 411,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $75.36.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

