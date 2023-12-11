Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Invests $284,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,717 shares of company stock worth $45,759,338. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 279,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,126. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

