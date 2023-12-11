DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.47. DLocal shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 77,146 shares traded.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in DLocal by 30.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E boosted its holdings in DLocal by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in DLocal by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 176,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

