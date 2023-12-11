Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.66

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $31.61. Fortrea shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 49,710 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

