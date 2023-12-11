ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,932. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

