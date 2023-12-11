Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $37.90. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 15,640 shares changing hands.

SLNO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $119,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $610,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $119,928.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,437 shares of company stock worth $1,826,287 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $280,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $738,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

