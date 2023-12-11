Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Up to $420.62

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $420.62, but opened at $430.23. Lennox International shares last traded at $429.73, with a volume of 32,019 shares changing hands.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

