Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.20. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -419.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -624.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

