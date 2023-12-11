XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.52. XPeng shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1,572,791 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.