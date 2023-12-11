Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $66.84 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,531 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 3.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $66,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.4% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 40.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

