Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.09. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 29,253 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

The stock has a market cap of $704.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.