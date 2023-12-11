Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 6.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Workday worth $150,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $508,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.04. 590,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.21, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.