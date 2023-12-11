Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $364.83

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $364.83, but opened at $372.76. Dillard’s shares last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 16,177 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.95 and a 200-day moving average of $326.17.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.