Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.34. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

